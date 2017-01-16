BBOG Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu, others join search for missing Chibok girls in Sambisa
The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has sent a delegation to join the Federal Government’s team on a day search sorties for missing Chibok girls to Sambisa Forest. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the group reviewed the conditions it earlier gave to the government to travel with the team heading for the […]
BBOG Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu, others join search for missing Chibok girls in Sambisa
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG