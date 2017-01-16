Pages Navigation Menu

BBOG Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu, others join search for missing Chibok girls in Sambisa

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has sent a delegation to join the Federal Government’s team on a day search sorties for missing Chibok girls to Sambisa Forest. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the group reviewed the conditions it earlier gave to the government to travel with the team heading for the […]

