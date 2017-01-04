#BBOG to mark Chibok schoolgirls 1000 days with march on Villa – The Nation Newspaper
#BBOG to mark Chibok schoolgirls 1000 days with march on Villa
The Nation Newspaper
Members of the #BringBackOurGirls (#BBOG) advocacy have planned a series of protests including a march on the Presidential Villa in Abuja, to mark the Chibok schoolgirls' 1000 days in captivity. The March which is part of the #Day 1000 Global week of …
