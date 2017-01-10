BDC operators’ chief asks Nigerians to ‘completely disregard’ parallel FX market – TheCable
BDC operators' chief asks Nigerians to 'completely disregard' parallel FX market
The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) says it is willing to work with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to harmonise the multiple exchange rates in the forex market. Aminu Gwadabe, ABCON president, disclosed this on Tuesday …
