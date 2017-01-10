BDC operators’ chief asks Nigerians to ‘completely disregard’ parallel FX market – TheCable

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Business


BDC operators' chief asks Nigerians to 'completely disregard' parallel FX market
The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) says it is willing to work with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to harmonise the multiple exchange rates in the forex market. Aminu Gwadabe, ABCON president, disclosed this on Tuesday …
Nigerian Bureau de Change operators set FX rate at N399/US$Premium Times
Nigeria Traders to Start Exchange Rate in Black Market FightBloomberg
BDCs set forex rate before CBN meetingDaily Trust
Daily Post Nigeria –Reuters –Nigeria Today
all 8 news articles »

