Be more creative to attract foreign exchange – Presidency tells Nigerians – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Be more creative to attract foreign exchange – Presidency tells Nigerians
NAIJ.COM
IMF has said all efforts to save the naira from falling against the dollar and other currencies have crumbled. The presidency has urged Nigerians to be more creative so as to attract more foreign exchange following the scarcity of the United States …
Buhari Presidency urges Nigerians to think of how they can earn Dollars
Dollar scarcity: Be more creative to earn more, Presidency urges Nigerians
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG