Be vigilant in spite of Boko Haram defeat, Buratai tells soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged personnel of the Nigerian Army to remain vigilant, in spite of the defeat of the Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast.

Buratai spoke yesterday when he led officers and men on a New Year 10-kilometre route match exercise in Abuja.He said: “You all know the effort we are making in the Northeast and indeed in all parts of the country.

“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate you for performing excellently well last year.“We have taken initiative and we will continue to maintain this initiative with the defeat of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“We must take care of all our areas of operational responsibilities to ensure that we do not have such ugly incident arising again.“On this note, I want to say congratulations and happy New Year to you all and urge you to remain loyal, committed and have the highest standard of discipline this year.”

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Buratai, who stressed the need for exercise and training, also urged the personnel to brace up for the challenges that might arise this year and urged them to improve on the successes recorded last year.

