Be watchful against fleeing Boko Haram insurgents, says Kwara Police command

Kwara State Police command yesterday urged the people to be vigilant against fleeing Boko Haram terrorists who were recently flushed out from Sambisa forest. It said saying there was a possibility of the insurgents infiltrating the state.

The command also alerted the public “to watch out for person/persons finding asylum in different communities across the state”.In a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, the police particularly advised the public to watch out for people posing as new converts into religious folds in order to attract sympathy of the unspecting communities.

It warned that such strategy might be a calculated attempt “to create sleeper-cells in order to enable them to hibernate and restrategise for terrorist activities.”

It added: “Hence, landlords, tenants, religious and traditional community leaders are to report any of the above tendencies to the police.“Landlords, ward/district Heads and property agents are to report strange faces seeking accommodation and ensure that accommodation whether for rent or sales are not offered without the consent and proper documentation with security agencies.“Denial of insurgents to have any foot hold in the State must be ensured.”

