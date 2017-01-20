Beast of no Nation author to make film based on Chibok girls – NAIJ.COM
Beast of no Nation author to make film based on Chibok girls
Author and son of Nigeria's former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Uzodinma Iweala, is set to premiere a short film based on the abducted Chibok girls. Beast of no Nation author to make film based on Chibok girls. Beast of no Nation author …
Chibok Girls' film “Waiting for Hassana” premieres in US
