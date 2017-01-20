Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beast of no Nation author to make film based on Chibok girls – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Beast of no Nation author to make film based on Chibok girls
NAIJ.COM
Author and son of Nigeria's former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Uzodinma Iweala, is set to premiere a short film based on the abducted Chibok girls. Beast of no Nation author to make film based on Chibok girls. Beast of no Nation author
Chibok Girls' film “Waiting for Hassana” premieres in USPremium Times

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.