Bebe Cool’s son shines at local football tournament. [Photos]

Bebe Cool’s son, Alpha Thierry Ssali is a promising football star as he continues to exhibit formidable skills on the pitch.

The young striker was crowned the Most Valuable Player at a football tournament that was held at at African Bible University grounds in Lubowa on Saturday.

Alpha earned the coveted title after netting seven goals in five games to make him the top scorer at the tournament, two of which came in the finals to win his team the championship.

Bebe Cool expressed pride in his son, noting that he is “making a super striker”.

The one-day tournament, organised by Edgars Youth Programme in partnership with Uganda Revenue Authority, attracted kids aged between 3 to 17 years who displayed talents in football.

Staff Writer

