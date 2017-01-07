Bedroom Photos of Nigerian Lady and Her Fitness Expert Husband Flaunt Hot Bodies

A Nigerian US-based fitness coach, known as @iamnayfit on Instagram, who lives in Washington DC, United States, shared some hot bedroom photos with her fitness coach hubby, Mike.

she captioned a photo:

“A man with dreams needs a woman with vision. Her perspective, faith and support will change his reality.

“If she doesn’t challenge you, then she’s no good for you. Men who want to stay ordinary will tell you not to have expectations of them. Men who want to be great will expect you to push them, pray with them and invest time in them,”

See more photos below;