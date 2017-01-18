Bee attack on school kids triggered by boy throwing rock at hive – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
Bee attack on school kids triggered by boy throwing rock at hive
Times LIVE
A South Coast pupil who threw a rock at a beehive that was hanging from a tree is believed to have been behind the attack by an angry swarm that stung 15 children on Wednesday afternoon. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. Netcare 911's Chris Botha …
16 KZN school kids stung by bees, 2 critical
