Bee attack on school kids triggered by boy throwing rock at hive – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Bee attack on school kids triggered by boy throwing rock at hive
A South Coast pupil who threw a rock at a beehive that was hanging from a tree is believed to have been behind the attack by an angry swarm that stung 15 children on Wednesday afternoon. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. Netcare 911's Chris Botha
