Before going off the grid, the Obamas issue callout for ideas on presidential center – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Before going off the grid, the Obamas issue callout for ideas on presidential center
Washington Post
President Obama and his wife Michelle issued a social-media callout Friday asking people how they should devote some of their time after leaving office, even as they warned supporters they would be going off the grid for a while. In a video to …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG