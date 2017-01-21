Behold Iniobong Okon, Miss Niger Delta

It was fun and excitement recently when Iniobong Okon, a 400 level student of Ebonyi State University won the 16th edition of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural Pageant which held at Ibom Hall, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Beaming with smiles, an excited Okon crooned: “I am very grateful to God and my parents for their support. I will, during my reign, impact positively on the lives of people in the region and be a good ambassador of the organization.”

President of Miss Niger Delta Organisation, Prince Sodin Akiagba, commenting said: “The show focuses on re-orientation of values, socio-cultural integration, peace promotion, talent and skills development, capacity building for self reliance, self employment and empowerment of female youths of the region.

“The show is not about the fanfare of crowning beauty queens but aimed at assisting female youths of the region to play their roles as young ambassadors for peace and development in the nation. Since the inception of the Miss Niger Delta pageant in 1999, the events and projects of the pageant have served as a platform to project the image of the region positively. Also, it promotes the rich cultural heritage of the region.”

Artistes that performed included Harry Song, Ikpa Udoh, Lafins Gas, Rock Nana, Dear Kelly and Don A among a host of others.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

