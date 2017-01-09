Pages Navigation Menu

Belarus to allow visa-free entry for EU and U.S citizens for 5 days

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in United States, World

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday said the country would allow citizens of EU member states, Japan and the U.S. to enter Belarus without a visa for up to five days. The president’s press service said that Lukashenko has signed a decree to allow 80 countries this free visa entry into the country. The measure…

Belarus to allow visa-free entry for EU and U.S citizens for 5 days

