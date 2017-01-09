Belarus to allow visa-free entry for EU and U.S citizens for 5 days

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday said the country would allow citizens of EU member states, Japan and the U.S. to enter Belarus without a visa for up to five days. The president’s press service said that Lukashenko has signed a decree to allow 80 countries this free visa entry into the country. The measure…

The post Belarus to allow visa-free entry for EU and U.S citizens for 5 days appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

