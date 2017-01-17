Pages Navigation Menu

Belfrics Launches New Bitcoin Exchange Venture In India

Jan 17, 2017

India is becoming an appealing country for Bitcoin businesses as of late. Given the turmoil surrounding the rupee banknotes swap, Bitcoin can gain a lot of momentum in the region over the next few years. Belfrics, a Malaysian blockchain technology firm, launched their Indian Bitcoin exchange business on Monday. More competition on the market is … Continue reading Belfrics Launches New Bitcoin Exchange Venture In India

