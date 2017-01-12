Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez On Instagram… Here’s Why

Bella Hadid, who dated The Weeknd has reacted the photos of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd loving up which surfaced in the early hours of yesterday. A lot of people were shocked because they still hoped The Weeknd and his ex girlfriend, Bella Hadid would reconcile after they broke up only 2 months ago. More […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

