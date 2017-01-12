Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez On Instagram… Here’s Why

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Bella Hadid, who dated The Weeknd has reacted the photos of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd loving up which surfaced in the early hours of yesterday. A lot of people were shocked because they still hoped The Weeknd and his ex girlfriend, Bella Hadid would reconcile after they broke up only 2 months ago. More […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.