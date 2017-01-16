Pages Navigation Menu

BellaNaija Sits on No.1 Spot of YNaija’s Top 50 Online Media (Web) Ranking

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News

Yay! Thank you BellaNaijarians! BellaNaija has been ranked Number 1 in YNaija’s Top 50 Online Media (Web) Ranking this  week. Here’s the editorial from YNaija: BellaNaija holds the top spot in this category for very obvious reasons. Over the years, BellaNaija has grown in leaps to become a leader in the online media space in […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

