Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BellaNaija Weddings presents Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi’s Regal Wedding #Zahmed2016 – Bella Naija

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Bella Naija

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
BellaNaija Weddings presents Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi's Regal Wedding #Zahmed2016
Bella Naija
In December 2016, Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi tied the knot in a series of celebrations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and Maiduguri, Borno state. The bride, whose 22nd birthday fell on her wedding reception hosted by the groom's family

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.