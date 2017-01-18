BellaNaija Weddings presents Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi’s Regal Wedding #Zahmed2016 – Bella Naija
|
Bella Naija
|
BellaNaija Weddings presents Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi's Regal Wedding #Zahmed2016
Bella Naija
In December 2016, Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi tied the knot in a series of celebrations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and Maiduguri, Borno state. The bride, whose 22nd birthday fell on her wedding reception hosted by the groom's family …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG