BellaNaija Weddings presents Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi’s Regal Wedding #Zahmed2016

In December 2016, Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi tied the knot in a series of celebrations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and Maiduguri, Borno state. The bride, whose 22nd birthday fell on her wedding reception hosted by the groom’s family in Borno, was all smiles throughout the week she wed her groom Ahmed […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

