Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BellaNaija Weddings presents Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi’s Regal Wedding #Zahmed2016

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In December 2016, Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi tied the knot in a series of celebrations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and Maiduguri, Borno state. The bride, whose 22nd birthday fell on her wedding reception hosted by the groom’s family in Borno, was all smiles throughout the week she wed her groom Ahmed […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.