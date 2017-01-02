Pages Navigation Menu

BellaNaija will be Having an Exclusive Interview with #InsecureHBO Star Yvonne Orji Today!

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

Nigerian-American Actress, Yvonne Orji is in Nigeria for the holiday and she’s been having a fun time since her arrival last year. Orji, who stars as Molly in HBO’s “Insecure” proceeded to her hometown to spend the holiday. BellaNaija‘s Adesola Ade-Unuigbe will be having an exclusive interview with the star today, and trust us, you don’t […]

