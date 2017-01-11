#BellaNaijaWCW: When Dr. Ola Orekunrin’s 12 Year Old Sister Passed Away from Sickle Cell Anaemia, She Turned Tragedy to Triumph for West African Healthcare
Not many people will decide to do what Dr. Olamide ‘Ola’ Orekunrin did after tragedy struck in her family. Her 12-year-old sister, a sickle cell anaemia sufferer, who was on holiday in Nigeria, needed urgent care, but the nearest hospital couldn’t offer the needed medical help. The family started to look for the nearest available […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG