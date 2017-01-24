Bellew: Haye Has No True Friends

David Haye has been training alone in Miami, and Tony Bellew, who will slug it out with him in two months believes he has no friends.

Haye has opted to train alone ahead of his March 4 clash against his rival at the O2 Arena.

“I don’t think he owns a friend, I don’t think he’s got a friend on this planet,” Bellew exclusively told Sky Sports about Haye

He’s got acquaintances and celebrity mates that he goes partying and drinking with, but does he have a true friend? I don’t think he does.

“The last person that he could have called a friend, he left him and blamed him for the demise of his career. That was Adam Booth.”

Bellew will spend the duration of his training camp in Sheffield under the guidance of Dave Coldwell, the trainer who led him to the WBC cruiserweight title.

