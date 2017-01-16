Bellew Hits Out At Haye: I’m No Poser

Tony Bellew will face David Haye come March 4 and the Brit says he is enjoying preparing at home and not ‘posing in the sun’ like his opponent.

Both boxers are currently training for their much anticipated heavyweight fight at The O2 arena.

Haye is training for his fight in Miami and Everton fan, Bellew is happy to be training in is home at Liverpool.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, Bellew said: “I’m in great shape and am ready to go. At the moment, I am 225lbs and my preparation is fantastic.

“While he [Haye] is posing in the sun, I am grafting in the cold, but it is what it is, we will see.

“I wouldn’t change my location for the world, I am a proud Scouser and love going to Goodison Park every other week to watch Everton.

“I’m not a poser or one for the beach, especially in winter, I’m more of a family man who likes to be at home. I graft very hard and get that work done at home, I won’t be posing for any Baywatch auditions any time soon.”

The post Bellew Hits Out At Haye: I’m No Poser appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

