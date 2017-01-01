Bello felicitates with residents on New Year

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has congratulated residents of the Federal Capital Territory as the world celebrates the New Year 2017.

In a statement by the minister’s Chief Press Secretary, Hazat Sule on Sunday in Abuja, Bello prayed that the year 2017 would usher in continued peace and prosperity.

He appreciated God “for sparing our lives to witness the New Year, in spite of the daunting challenges facing the nation.”

The minister urged residents of the FCT, irrespective of religious belief, social affiliation or political inclination to continue to live in peace with one another.

He assured that just as the FCTA embarked on completion of major on-going road projects in the city during the preceding year, the Administration would continue in

the New Year and beyond.

He expressed the commitment of the FCT Administration to continue to provide serene and clean environment in consonance with the Road Map of his Administration.

The minister noted that “the Administration sees the New Year as a watershed in several respects because it is determined to provide the highest possible service to people in the territory.”

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensure that the New Year

witnessed remarkable progress in many areas of service delivery, having in mind that Abuja was the window through which the world sees Nigeria.

He urged residents to be security conscious while the FCT Administration continued

to work in concert with the security community to guarantee the safety of the lives and property across the Territory.

The minister also urged residents to continue to be peace-loving, law abiding and to pray for the nation and its leader, President Muhammad Buhari for the country to surmount its challenges.

The minister solicited the cooperation and understanding of residents of the Federal Capital Territory, to enable the Administration to build an all-inclusive capital city with services provided optimally.

