Bello lauds Kogi’s inclusion in FG’s cash scheme
Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has commended the Federal Government for including the state in the first phase of the conditional cash transfer programme. In a statement on Thursday in Lokoja, Bello said that the commencement of the monthly N5,000 payment to beneficiaries would go a long way to ameliorate poverty.
