Bello urges Nigerians to support families of fallen heroes

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Saturday, appealed to Nigerians and organisations, including religious bodies,to support the families of fallen heroes and ex-servicemen who served the country.

He made the appeal during the launching of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem in Minna.

Bello said that there was no reason why the soldiers should beg for their entitlements after serving the country for 35 years.

“There should be no reason to why the military and those who gave their lives toward the progress of this country should beg for their rightful benefits.

“Our fallen heroes and their families should not suffer after giving their all. ‘’We must together support and care for their welfare.

“The peace and freedom we are enjoying today is as a result of the hard work of our soldiers who fought tirelessly and selflessly,” he said.

He announced a N6 million donation from the state government toward the welfare of the state legion and their families.

The governor called on Local Government chairmen and traditional rulers across the state to support ex-servicemen living in their domain.

Alhaji Abubakar Kutigi, the state Chairman, Nigeria Legion, appealed to individuals and cooperate organisations to donate toward the welfare of the members of the legion.

Kutigi said that 30 widows and orphans were empowered with sewing and grinding machines as well as other trade equipment with the fund realised in 2016.

He added that plans were on to train more orphans on skills acquisitions to make them self- employed.

The chairman said that the support from the government would go long way in ameliorating the suffering of the legion members.

