‘Bello’s Administration Has Not Marginalized Gbagyis’

Following allegations of marginalization of gbagyi people in the state, some concerned gbagyi elders yesterday stated that the government of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has given the gbagyi people their fair deal and that the people are not marginalized.

The position of the elders was contained in a press release signed by four of the elders, Alh. Awaisu Mohammed Giwa, Muhammad Inuwa Kilishi Guni, Adamu Gurmana and Ataza Paiko; it stated that the present government in the state appointed four gwari people as commissioners.

The elders stated further that, the speaker of the state house of assembly, chairman of the local government commission and the chief of staff to the governor are all gbagyis and wonders why the government should be accused of marginalizing them.

Apparently referring to recent position of some political leaders led by Senator David Umaru that the people Niger east comprising mostly gbagyis have not been treated fairly, the group argued further that, the political adviser to the governor is a gbagyi man.

The elders therefore said, “if you say APC government in Niger state decries the gbagyis, it is not true with just few facts mentioned above”.

According to them, “we thank the present APC administration in Niger state for taking along gbagyis on board; gbagyis also appreciate his Excellency the executive governor of Niger state for carrying Gbagyis along”.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

