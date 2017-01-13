Pages Navigation Menu

Ben Carson, U.S. housing nominee, says he will monitor Trump confli

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Ben Carson, Donald Trump’s nominee to lead U.S. housing policy, promised senators he would monitor any potential conflicts of interest between his agency and properties controlled by the president-elect. Carson said he knew of no less than one Trump-controlled property that was eligible for federal funds administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development…

