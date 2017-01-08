Beneficiaries of Buhari’s N5,000 were identified before 29 May 2015—Presidency

. *States, LGA officials played active roles in the process, *N5000 monthly stipends now being paid out in all 9 Pilot States *Only in Borno were the beneficiaries picked recently Details are emerging on how the Federal Government determined the beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer who are now receiving the N5000 monthly stipends across the 9 pilot States. According to the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Mr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

