Benin dare FIFA again as govt sacks FA

Little West African country Benin Republic have dared FIFA to ban them for direct government interference after it sacked the country’s elected football federation and replaced it with committee of appointees.

The committee is headed by Moucharafou Anjorin, but he is no longer federation president.

Other members include former federation president Augustin Ahouanvoebla and they have been given 18 months within which to redesign the country’s football statutes and organize fresh elections at the end of their tenure.

The secretariat of the Benin FA has been under lock and key for the past one year.

And the country’s president Patrice Talon has dared FIFA to ban the country from international after he set up the committee two weeks ago.

“Benin are not afraid of FIFA ban,” a top source informed.

“Anjorin has been told clearly he cannot report the government to FIFA or CAF.

“The government is ready for anything, but so far there has been no word yet from either FIFA or CAF.”

