Benin Disco Restates Commitment to Improved Service Delivery

By Ejiofor Alike

The Chairman of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Mr. Victor Gbolade Osibodu has restated the commitment of the company to improved service delivery to its esteemed customers.

Addressing the shareholders during the review of its operations at the 2013, 2014 and 2015 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Benin, Osibodu promised that the customers will further witness improved services in their dealings with the company.

“As we commence the New Year, we project better performance as we strive to ensure that we improve further on customer experience. To our shareholders, we promise to create a world class institution by being the leading electricity distribution provider enabling sustainable economic and technological growth in Africa and adding value to all stakeholders”, he said.

According to a statement by the company, Osibodu also commended the management and staff of BEDC for their tireless effort in turning around the company in spite of the initial take-off and transitional challenges, noting that the result of all this is manifested in the improvements in the operational performance over the last three years.

He added that most noteworthy also was the fact that the performance of the team resulted in various awards on safety and cash management.

Osibodu also lauded the inputs of the Technical /Commercial and the Finance/Risk/Audit Board committees in ensuring effective guidance and policy direction of the management process.

BEDC is the joint venture between Vigeo Power Limited and the Federal Government, represented by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Ministry of Finance Inc.

The Vigeo Power Consortium, which became Vigeo Power Ltd acquired 60 per cent shareholding as the new core investor in Benin Disco and took over the asset on November 1, 2013. Vigeo Power shareholders consist of Vigeo Holdings Ltd, Global Utilities Management Co. Ltd (GUMCO), African Finance Corporation (AFC), Design Innovations Ltd (DIL) and VHL International (VHLI).

The technical managers are, VIPL Global Services Ltd (operating as administrators of Vigeo Power Ltd), engaged Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) and GUMCO to jointly handle the technical and commercial management of BEDC.

Since inception, BEDC had resolved over 60,000 complaints through the customer complaints unit, using centralised Call Centre and complaints tracking software; and has also resolved the backlog of metering requests at takeover, having installed over 120,500 meters.

On network improvement, and upgrade, the company has added new injection substations to provide relief to overloaded network and provided various distribution transformers; constructed dedicated distribution lines for commercial and industrial customers, including replacement of failed power transformers.

In addition, customers can also make payments for their electricity consumption in any bank location across the country as well as through selected ATMs, online internet payment platforms and through selected ATMs and Agents using Point of Sale (POS) terminals.

