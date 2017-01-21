Benin Monarch cautions Obaseki on political promises

The Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II, yesterday, called on Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to ensure that he makes statements and promises that he is sure of fulfilling and not make them for political reasons.

He however promised to support the governor in his policies and programmes that would boost his promises.

The Monarch spoke at the Government House in Benin, after having a closed door meeting with Governor Obaseki. He told journalists that himself and the governor discussed issues of mutual cooperation, adding that the Benin Palace was ready to partner the state government for the development of the state.

On the agitation for the establishment of the famous Gelegele Seaport in Ovai North East local council, through which the Portuguese first entered Benin in the 12th Century and through which the British also entered in the 18th Century, Oba Ewuare said he was passionate about the establishment of an Export Free Processing Zone in Gelegele, pledging the support of the palace for the special committee on the project already set up by Obaseki.

He explained that instead of Gelegele Seaport, he chose to focus on‎ Export Free Zone because he was so advised by experts, adding that he and the governor also discussed roads that would connect the Export Free Zone and the Gelegele Seaport among other things.

