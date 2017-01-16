Benin pastor on the run after phone recording exposes alleged affair with Woman Leader

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—A Benin-based pastor, Emokpae Great, is currently on the run following the alleged discovery of a love affair between him and a female member of his church by the woman’s husband, one Mr. Anthony Ehikioya.

Pastor Emokpae was said to have run away after angry youths stormed his church yesterday, destroying church’s property.

The woman’s husband told newsmen that he started suspecting his wife’s of infidelity when she refused to have sex with him for many months.

According to him, he told his children and neighbours to keep an eye on his wife and they placed her phone on call-and-record.

Her alleged affairs were exposed after she received a call from somebody and the children played back the recording.

The recording

From the recording, the husband alleged that the pastor was heard telling his wife how good she was in bed and that she should come for sex.

Following the discovery, angry youths stormed the Miracle House of God Ministry owned by Pastor Great and broke into it, destroying everything in sight.

The youths allegedly discovered charms, female panties, photographs of clients and other fetish items.

Residents in the area said policemen from the Saint Saviour Police Division arrested the church’s assistant pastor and took the charms and fetish items found inside the church away.

His father

Pastor Great’s father, who gave his name as Robinson, said he was at home when policemen came asking after his son.

Mr. Robinson said he was surprised that his son was accused of sleeping with a married woman, who is also the Woman Leader of the church.

According to him, “I am shocked. My son is a prophet. Those charms were planted by those that attacked the church.”

According to him, “there is no evidence of my son sleeping with the woman. That woman just came to ruin my son’s ministry.

“My son is being blackmailed. They said it was through phone calls. Anybody could have cloned my son’s voice.

“Those people took laws into their hands,” he concluded.

When contacted for comments, Edo State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Moses Nkombe, said he was yet to be briefed on the matter.

