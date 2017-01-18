Pages Navigation Menu

Benin Traditional Council Suspends Chief Priest for Operating a Parallel Palace & Receiving Bribes

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC), has suspended Nosakhare Isekhure as the Isekhure (Chief Priest) of Benin Kingdom indefinitely for alleged intransigence. Acting on the authority of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’Edo Ewuare II, the BTC announced the suspension of Isekhure at a news conference in Benin on Tuesday. The Iyase (Prime Minister) of […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

