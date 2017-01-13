Benue Council poll: PDP aspirants drag Ortom to court
The Forum of chairmanship aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has dragged the Benue State government to the Makurdi High Court, over the sudden postponement of council elections and the subsequent appointment of Sole Administrators for the 23 LGAs of the state. In a suit number MH2/05/17, in which the Benue State […]
Benue Council poll: PDP aspirants drag Ortom to court
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG