Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue Council poll: PDP aspirants drag Ortom to court

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

ortom

The Forum of chairmanship aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has dragged the Benue State government to the Makurdi High Court, over the sudden postponement of council elections and the subsequent appointment of Sole Administrators for the 23 LGAs of the state. In a suit number MH2/05/17, in which the Benue State […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Benue Council poll: PDP aspirants drag Ortom to court

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.