Benue: How gunmen killed professor after dedicating new car

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Police Task Force leader killed by gunmen in Benue

Armed men yesterday morning shot and killed Professor Gabriel Okayi of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUAM), Makurdi, Benue State. The deceased was a Professor of Aquatic Pollution in the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture. The incident happened at his home in Asase community in North Bank area of Makurdi around 3:00am. The late don […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

