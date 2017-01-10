Benue: How gunmen killed professor after dedicating new car
Armed men yesterday morning shot and killed Professor Gabriel Okayi of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUAM), Makurdi, Benue State. The deceased was a Professor of Aquatic Pollution in the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture. The incident happened at his home in Asase community in North Bank area of Makurdi around 3:00am. The late don […]
