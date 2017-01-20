Pages Navigation Menu

Benue, Nasarawa Govs Meet To Tackle Herdsmen/Farmers Clashes – Leadership Newspapers

Benue, Nasarawa Govs Meet To Tackle Herdsmen/Farmers Clashes
Leadership Newspapers
The governors of Benue and Nasarawa states, Samuel Ortom and Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, respectively, have met over Wednesday and Thursday, with a view to proffering solutions to the incessant clashes between the herdsmen and the farmers.
