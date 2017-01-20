Benue, Nasarawa Govs Meet To Tackle Herdsmen/Farmers Clashes – Leadership Newspapers
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Benue, Nasarawa Govs Meet To Tackle Herdsmen/Farmers Clashes
Leadership Newspapers
The governors of Benue and Nasarawa states, Samuel Ortom and Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, respectively, have met over Wednesday and Thursday, with a view to proffering solutions to the incessant clashes between the herdsmen and the farmers.
Benue govt. cedes land in Agatu for cattle grazing
Ortom, Al-Makura vow to end Agatu crisis
Gov. Al-Makura and Ortom Visits and Appeal for Peace In Agatu
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG