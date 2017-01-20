Benue, Nasarawa Govs Meet To Tackle Herdsmen/Farmers Clashes

The governors of Benue and Nasarawa states, Samuel Ortom and Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, respectively, have met over Wednesday and Thursday, with a view to proffering solutions to the incessant clashes between the herdsmen and the farmers.

In a communique signed by the bothe governors, the Ada Agatu, Benue state, chief Godwin Onah, Ardo Boderi Tuja, Fulani Ardo, Agatu, Benue state; and issued at the end of a 2-day security, peace and reconciliatory, “the two governors accompanied by members of security councils of the two states, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders from the riverine communities at the border of the two States, visited and held a meeting with the Agatu people at Obagaji, Headquarters of Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State on Wednesday‎, January 18, 2017.

“The two governors in company of some security chiefs also undertook an aerial inspection of areas affected by the herdsmen/farmers crisis in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, with a view to confirming the level of devastation that arose from the crisis.”

After the first day, the two governors agreed that the meeting should reconvene at the Benue Peoples’ House Makurdi on January, 19, 2017, where the following agreements were reached: the Agatu in Benue state and Fulani herdsmen agreed to make peace and forgive each other.

Also, the dedicated routes agreed by both parties for movement of cattles are as follows: Oguto Adanyi – Ogumagbo – Bagana (the above priviledge is only granted to indigenous Fulani herdsmen who were known to the Agatu people before the crisis. This is to forestall destruction of farms and exhaustion of available green pasture.)

Other agreements reached include ‎that “the indigenous Fulani herdsmen will graze in Agatu land after the harvest season at the end of February 2017; the two governors will make a case to the federal government, donor agencies, development partners, voluntary organizations and philanthropists to assist victims of crises in the affected communities of Benue and Nasarawa states; the meeting also noted with concern, the proliferation of sophisticated weapons and ammunition in the two communities and called on security agencies in the two States to take necessary steps to check the trend in order to forestall a reoccurrence of similar crisis. We also urge all those in possession of illegal weapons to surrender immediately.”

All parties, Agatu/Fulani were also urged to refrain from taking Laws into their own hands. All breaches should be reported to the constituted authority.