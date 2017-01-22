Pages Navigation Menu

Benue Police Challenge Farmers, Herdsmen On Agatu Peace Deal – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Africa


Benue Police Challenge Farmers, Herdsmen On Agatu Peace Deal
Benue Police Challenge Farmers, Herdsmen On Agatu Peace Deal The Benue state police command has read the Riot Act to violent herdsmen and criminal elements among farmers in the state, warning them to desist from fomenting clashes in the year 2017 …
