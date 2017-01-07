Benue reiterates commitment to staff welfare, development

The Benue State government says that the state Governor, Samuel Ortom is committed to the welfare of workers, and will do nothing to jeopardize the interest of generality of the people. This is contained in a statement by Mr. Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary, CPS to the Governor in Makurdi on Saturday.

