Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue reiterates commitment to staff welfare, development

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Benue State government says that the state Governor, Samuel Ortom is committed to the welfare of workers, and will do nothing to jeopardize the interest of generality of the people. This is contained in a statement by Mr. Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary, CPS to the Governor in Makurdi on Saturday.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.