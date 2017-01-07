Benue to buy off grains from farmers
The Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) is to spend more than N500 million to mop up grains from farmers to enhance value for money during post harvests sales. Alfred Adem, the General Manager Investments, Risk and Assets Management, said the State Government would want farmers to gain both in sales of produce and during…
The post Benue to buy off grains from farmers appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG