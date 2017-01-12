Benue/Nasarwa Team Up Against Farmers, Herders Crisis At Agatu Border

Benue and Nasarawa state governments have renewed their resolved to put to an end the lingering crises between herdsmen and farmers at the border areas of Agatu and Nasarawa for a peaceful coexistence of the two again.

Briefing journalists after a security meeting between the two Governors and other top security chiefs of the states held in makurdi, yesterday, Al-Makura of Nasarawa said, the two states must work together to bring to an end to farmers and herders crises that had claimed so many lives, destroyed properties and rendered many homeless.

He said that the issue of Fulani and farmers crises is not only peculiar to Benue. “It is also happening in Bauchi, Katsina, Plateau, Taraba, Kaduna and other states of the federation, adding that ranches are the only solution to stem the ugly situation.

“For us, we will do our best to ensure that this crisis don’t occur again, we are committed finding a lasting solution that will bring permanent peace to the crises areas in our domain”, he said

Governor Ortom and his Nasarawa state counterpart Al-Makura after a two and half hours closed door meeting agreed that they will ensure that both Fulani and farmers in the two states cohabit peacefully for the overall development of the states and country.

