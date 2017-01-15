Pages Navigation Menu

Besigye graces Ghana President’s swearing in ceremony

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

President John Dramani Mahama with Dr. Kizza Besigye

After defeating Ghana’s incumbent President John Dramani Mahama in elections held late last year, Nana Akufo – Addo was on Jan07 sworn in at a ceremony attended by many African leaders.

In his inaugural speech, the 72-year-old former human rights lawyer promised to reduce taxes and boost the economy which has been struggling. From Uganda, opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye attended although FDC party secretary General Harold Kaija told journalists that Besigye attended the ceremony in his own capacity not as a party representative.

editor@independent.co.ug

