Besigye outlines terms of dialogue with Museveni

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

Besigye talks to the press today

Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has revealed that there are several individuals and groups trying to organise talks between Uganda’s opposition and President Yoweri Museveni. Besigye has shunned talks previously, saying the terms of the meetings must be mutually agreed.

“There has been again flurry of initiatives about dialogue but the bottom line for what can constitute a genuine structured dialogue is a matter that we have settled way back as all political parties in this country,” Besigye told the press in Kampala on Monday. “That is that there has to be a mutually agreed facilitator or moderator for such a dialogue,” he said.

In a statement, Besigye explained his defiance campaign and future plans – from the current food situation in the country to elections.

He was flanked by MPs and several Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) officials.

Besigye said dialogue would be one way of ensuring what he called the political impasse in the country, is resolved.

 “If there is such a dialogue we would obviously welcome it and actively participate in that process. Self-appointed  moderators are not on the cards, and there are many who springing up saying we are organizing the dialogue – that’s not a way to the organise this” he told the press.
