Besigye threatens to defy court over lengthy trial

Former FDC presidential candidate Kizza Besigye and his co-accused in case of inciting violence in Kabale in 2012, have threatened not to attend court again after their pleas for adjournment until December were rejected.

Besigye is charged together with Eriasi Lukwago, Ingrid Turinawe, Mubarak Munyagwa, Roland Mugume and Imam Makumbi for inciting violence at a rally held in Kabale in 2012.

Chief Magistrate Moses Ntende had wished to balance prosecutions pleas for one more adjournment to allow two more witnesses before they conclude their case.

Prosecution led by State Attorney Gloria Inzikuru requested for one last adjournment to bring the remaining two witnesses to close their case. This was opposed by defence lawyers led by Julius Galisonga who argued the accused have suffered consequences for lack of witnesses and deliberate delays by the state.

Now Besigye says the Chief Magistrate Moses Ntende erred to give prosecution more time yet he had stated before that today’s hearing would be the last for the state present all their witnesses and close the case.

“Ntende is being used to subvert justice,” Besigye claimed. “Coming to Kabale for these court sessions is very expensive. In this case I had to fly in from Ghana to be present in this court. There must be a cutoff point.”

“We shall give all the information to the lawyers so that we are tried while we are away,” said Besigye.

