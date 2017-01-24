Best shots from the 2017 Australian Open – USA TODAY
|
USA TODAY
|
Best shots from the 2017 Australian Open
USA TODAY
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory against France's Gael Monfils during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open on Jan. 23. Loading… Post to Facebook. Best shots from the 2017 Australian Open Spain's Rafael Nadal …
Australian Open's retro feel as Nadal and Federer compete
Rafael Nadal through to quarters as Australian Open round four wraps up
The path is there for Milos Raonic, but a resurgent Nadal is blocking it: Cox
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG