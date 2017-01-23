Beverly Osu Accused Of Lesbianism Over Controversial Photos

Photos of former BBA star, Beverly Osu has landed the model in a potpourri as she has been called out as being a lesbian. The BBA star who was some months ago slammed by the online community for showing off her boobs and a rather thinner body in an outfit has yet again incurred the…

The post Beverly Osu Accused Of Lesbianism Over Controversial Photos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

