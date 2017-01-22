Pages Navigation Menu

Beverly Osu Shares Intimate Pictures With Her Girlfriend

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It might be a little too early to wonder if Beverly Osu swings both ways but she sure had tongues wagging when she shared pictures with her girlfriend. She shares a kiss with her girlfriend in one of the pictures and shared some other rather intimate pictures.

