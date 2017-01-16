Beware of My Wife! – Man Wh Dumped By His Wife 2 Weeks After Wedding Reveals Something Shocking

The man narrated his story on social media;

Idonesit John Udoma. 4rm Ikot Anyiefon family in Ikot Okim in Obot Akara local government Area of Akwa Ibom State. This lady use charm to make me married her, well my brother, I married her, and the married take place on 13 Oct 2016. All the traditional marriage rite was pay and observed by the community as was satisfactory with all the item requested as was applied.

My brother since that day thing fail apart, my business, my job, my house propertys. Witches and wizards always press me in the night. If I want to do good no ways. But now since the lady leave my house it has stopped. My business which collapse before has now complete revived. In fact thing are getting better. My new wife conceive. What God done in my life, I can’t tell it all.

I am doing all this, because I don’t want anyone to fall into this old lady love charm against or fall into Cletus Udoma 419 business again. Run away from Idongest John Udoma, from Ikot Anyiefon family in Ikot okim village in Obot Akara local government. I want to show you guy the marriage list here read it carefully and no why I cannot let this money go.

ITEM FOR THE FATHER

1, ten yard of lace. 2, six white pieces of singlet. 3, six pieces of white pant. 4, one hat and one piece of English wax. 5, A pair of shoe and sock. 6, walking stick. 7, wrist watch and towel. 8, one bottles of three in one Remic Martin. 9, two cartons of Eva wine. 10, two cartons of fruit juice. 11, twenty five crates of minerals. 12, ten crates of Guiness. 13, twenty cartons of star beer. 14, twenty cartons of gulder. 15, two cartons of Don simon. 16, two cartons of 5 alive. 17, ten jars of palm wine. 18, two bigs goats. 19, six hen. 20, money for food items 300,000,00. 21, Band 150, 000,00. 22, Dowry for the father 500,000,00. 23, 5 litre of kai-kai. That is only for the father, Cletus Udoma.

ITEM FOR THE MOTHER

1, A piece of wrapper, blouse. 2, A pair of shoes. 3, wrist watch, head tie, hand bag, and umbrella. 4, Ofong ndom with stock fish. 5, four bags of salt. 6, 2 big basin each: crayfish, pepper, 1 tin of palm oil. 7, one big bottle of yogo wine. 8, five cartons of Guinness malt. 9, five crates of mineral. 10, one standing box. 11, five tubers of yam and one stock fish. 12, two jars of palm wine. 13, Dowry for the mother 100,000,00.

THE FAMILY

1, one big bottle of yogi wine. 2, three bottle of Eva wine. 3, three cartons of star beer. 4, three cartons of gulder. 5, 5 crates of mineral. 6, Kola nut 7, one head of tobacco, ginding snuff and limestone. Family dowry 20,000,00. THE WOMEN. 1, one bottle of Eva wine. 2, one crates of mineral. 3, one bag of salt. 4, money for the women, 5,000.

THE YOUTH

1, one cartons of star beer. 2, one crates of mineral. 3, one bottle of seaman schnapps. 4, one FIFA football with pump. 5, 1 roll of Benson cigarette. 6, fee 3000. Call Cletus Udoma on this phone number 08038153154. If this is not true or pay by me. Marriage take place on 13 Oct 2016. The lady run away on 28 Oct 2016, how are you call this kind marriage, if not 419 business? If you are in my shoe tell me what next you can do? I am running out of patience.

