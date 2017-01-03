Beware of Obasanjo, MASSOB tells Igbo – Vanguard
Daily Post Nigeria
Beware of Obasanjo, MASSOB tells Igbo
Vanguard
Awka — THE Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday, warned Igbo people, especially the political class, to be wary of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, arguing that his recent romance with Igbo states is …
