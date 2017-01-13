Beware Of Virtual Currency Investment Schemes – SEC Warns Nigerians

The Securities and Exchange Commission has on Thursday warned Nigerians against participating and investing their money in virtual and digital currencies. The SEC noted that its attention has been drawn to advertisements promoting and encouraging Nigerians to invest in crypto currencies such as Swisscoin, OneCoin, Bitcoin and others. The commission in a statement issued warned…

The post Beware Of Virtual Currency Investment Schemes – SEC Warns Nigerians appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

